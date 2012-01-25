COLOMBO, Jan 25 Sri Lanka's trade deficit
in the first 11 months of 2011 has more than doubled to hit a
new record high of $8.84 billion year-on-year, surpassing the $6
billion hit in 2008, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The following table shows the trade performance in November.
Trade performance in November 2011:
Nov '11 Nov '10 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 879.3 787.9 11.6
Imports 1,980.5 1,113.0 78.0
Balance of trade (1,101.2) (325.1) 238.8
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-Nov '11 Jan-Nov '10 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 9,581.4 7,841.0 22.2
Imports 18,416.5 12,022.2 53.2
Balance of trade (8,835.2) (4,181.2) 111.3
Surplus/(deficit)
- By end-November, gross official reserves were down 10.1
percent to $6.2 billion from $6.9 billion a month ago and
sufficient to finance 3.8 months of imports. The central bank
heavily used the reserves to defend the rupee currency in
the second half of the year.
- Inflows into government coffers in the first 11 months
have risen 16.5 percent to $4.03 billion compared to the same
period a year ago.
- The island nation's current account deficit stood at $4
billion by end-November, compared to $3.25 billion at the end of
October.
- Revenue from tourism jumped 27 percent in November to
$94.6 million year-on-year, while total revenue in the first 11
months of 2011 rose 44.2 percent to $830.3 million, compared to
a year ago.
- The cost of oil imports jumped 117.5 percent to $468.8
million in November and 54 percent in the first 11 months of
2011 to $4.15 billion due to a rise in oil prices and high
volume compared to a year ago.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, rose
7.1 percent in November to $123.4 million year-on-year and up
1.9 percent to $1.34 billion in the first 11 months of 2011
compared to a year ago.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, jumped 24.6 percent to $3.82 billion in the
January-November period year-on-year.
- Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment goods
increased 54.5 percent, 81.1 percent, and 91.9 percent
respectively in the month of November compared to a year ago.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 19.2 percent to $436
million in the month compared to a year ago and the total
remittances in the first 11 months of the year have risen 23.8
percent to $4.64 billion year-on-year.
($1=113.90 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson
Hull)