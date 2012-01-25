COLOMBO, Jan 25 Sri Lanka's trade deficit in the first 11 months of 2011 has more than doubled to hit a new record high of $8.84 billion year-on-year, surpassing the $6 billion hit in 2008, central bank data showed on Wednesday. The following table shows the trade performance in November. Trade performance in November 2011: Nov '11 Nov '10 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 879.3 787.9 11.6 Imports 1,980.5 1,113.0 78.0 Balance of trade (1,101.2) (325.1) 238.8 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Nov '11 Jan-Nov '10 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 9,581.4 7,841.0 22.2 Imports 18,416.5 12,022.2 53.2 Balance of trade (8,835.2) (4,181.2) 111.3 Surplus/(deficit) - By end-November, gross official reserves were down 10.1 percent to $6.2 billion from $6.9 billion a month ago and sufficient to finance 3.8 months of imports. The central bank heavily used the reserves to defend the rupee currency in the second half of the year. - Inflows into government coffers in the first 11 months have risen 16.5 percent to $4.03 billion compared to the same period a year ago. - The island nation's current account deficit stood at $4 billion by end-November, compared to $3.25 billion at the end of October. - Revenue from tourism jumped 27 percent in November to $94.6 million year-on-year, while total revenue in the first 11 months of 2011 rose 44.2 percent to $830.3 million, compared to a year ago. - The cost of oil imports jumped 117.5 percent to $468.8 million in November and 54 percent in the first 11 months of 2011 to $4.15 billion due to a rise in oil prices and high volume compared to a year ago. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, rose 7.1 percent in November to $123.4 million year-on-year and up 1.9 percent to $1.34 billion in the first 11 months of 2011 compared to a year ago. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, jumped 24.6 percent to $3.82 billion in the January-November period year-on-year. - Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment goods increased 54.5 percent, 81.1 percent, and 91.9 percent respectively in the month of November compared to a year ago. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 19.2 percent to $436 million in the month compared to a year ago and the total remittances in the first 11 months of the year have risen 23.8 percent to $4.64 billion year-on-year. ($1=113.90 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)