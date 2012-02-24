COLOMBO, Feb 23 Sri Lanka's 2011 trade deficit has doubled a new record high of $9.74 billion year-on-year, surpassing the $6 billion struck in 2008, central bank data showed on Friday. The following table shows the trade performance in December. Trade performance in December 2011: Dec '11 Dec '10 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 905.5 728.6 24.3 Imports 1,910.0 1,428.7 33.7 Balance of trade (1,004.5) (700.1) 43.5 Surplus/(deficit) 2011 2010 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 10,486.9 8,569.6 22.4 Imports 20,230.1 13,450.9 50.4 Balance of trade (9,743.2) (4,881.3) 99.6 Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves fell 3.9 percent to $5.9 billion in December from $6.2 billion a month ago and were sufficient to finance 3.5 months of imports. The central bank heavily spent reserves to defend the rupee currency in the second half of the year. - Inflows into government coffers in 2011 have risen 15.6 percent to $4.4 billion compared to the same period a year ago. - Foreign direct investment for 2011 doubled to $1.07 billion from $516 million a year ago. - Revenue from tourism jumped 27 percent in December to $94.6 million year-on-year, while the total revenue in 2011 rose 44.2 percent to $830.3 million, compared to a year ago. - The cost of oil imports jumped 47.7 percent to $478.4 million in December year-on-year and 53.4 percent to $4.63 billion last year due to a rise in oil prices and higher volumes compared to a year ago. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, rose 10.5 percent in December to $131.9 million year-on-year and were up 2.6 percent to $1.48 billion in 2011 compared to a year ago. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, jumped 24.6 percent to $4.2 billion in the January-December period year-on-year. - Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment goods increased 15.5 percent, 33.1 percent, and 51.8 percent respectively in the month of December compared to a year ago. - The island nation imported $4.14 billion worth of consumer good, $11.32 of billion intermediate goods and $4.66 billion of investment goods. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 36.9 percent to $506.2 million in the month compared to a year ago and the total remittances in the year have risen 25 percent to $5.14 billion year-on-year. ($1=118.75 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)