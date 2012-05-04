COLOMBO, May 4 Sri Lanka's February trade deficit rose 67.5 percent to $701.8 million year-on-year, central bank data showed on Friday. The following table shows trade performance in February. Trade performance in February 2012: Feb '12 Feb '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 878.8 817.0 7.6 Imports 1,580.7 1,235.9 27.9 Balance of trade (701.8) (418.9) 67.5 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Feb 2012 Jan-Feb 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 1,796.6 1,739.9 3.3 Imports 3,495.7 2,803.8 24.7 Balance of trade (1,699.1) (1,063.8) 59.7 Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves fell 5 percent to $5.52 billion by end February from $5.81 billion a month ago and were sufficient to finance 3.2 months of imports. - Sri Lanka suffered a record trade deficit of $9.7 billion last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates, restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market. - Revenue from tourism jumped 35 percent in February to $86.1 million year-on-year. - The cost of oil imports jumped 111.7 percent to $505.6 million in February year-on-year due to a rise in oil prices. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 11.6 percent in February to $105.1 million year-on-year. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, edged up 1.4 percent to $341.5 million in February year-on-year. - Imports of consumer goods fell 7.5 percent while intermediate and investment goods rose 36.8 percent and 41.3 percent respectively in February compared to a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $251 million worth of consumer goods, $947.4 million of intermediate goods and $379.7 million of investment goods in February. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 19.6 percent to $470.4 million in the month compared to a year ago. ($1=126.95 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)