COLOMBO, May 4 Sri Lanka's February trade
deficit rose 67.5 percent to $701.8 million year-on-year,
central bank data showed on Friday.
The following table shows trade performance in February.
Trade performance in February 2012:
Feb '12 Feb '11 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 878.8 817.0 7.6
Imports 1,580.7 1,235.9 27.9
Balance of trade (701.8) (418.9) 67.5
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-Feb 2012 Jan-Feb 2011 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 1,796.6 1,739.9 3.3
Imports 3,495.7 2,803.8 24.7
Balance of trade (1,699.1) (1,063.8) 59.7
Surplus/(deficit)
- Gross official reserves fell 5 percent to $5.52 billion by
end February from $5.81 billion a month ago and were sufficient
to finance 3.2 months of imports.
- Sri Lanka suffered a record trade deficit of $9.7 billion
last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates,
restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange
rate by refraining from intervening in the market.
- Revenue from tourism jumped 35 percent in February to
$86.1 million year-on-year.
- The cost of oil imports jumped 111.7 percent to $505.6
million in February year-on-year due to a rise in oil prices.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell
11.6 percent in February to $105.1 million year-on-year.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, edged up 1.4 percent to $341.5 million in February
year-on-year.
- Imports of consumer goods fell 7.5 percent while
intermediate and investment goods rose 36.8 percent and 41.3
percent respectively in February compared to a year ago.
- Sri Lanka imported $251 million worth of consumer goods,
$947.4 million of intermediate goods and $379.7 million of
investment goods in February.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 19.6 percent to
$470.4 million in the month compared to a year ago.
($1=126.95 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)