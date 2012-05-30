COLOMBO May 30 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 22.5 percent to $861.3 million in March from $703.4 million in the same month last year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

March imports edge up 3.9 percent to $1.7 billion from $1.63 billion a year earlier. Exports fell 10.2 percent to $835.7 million, compared with $930.8 million a year ago.

The trade deficit in the first three months of 2012 widened 44.8 percent to $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)