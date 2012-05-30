COLOMBO, May 30 Sri Lanka's March trade deficit
rose 22.5 percent year-on-year to $861.3 million, central bank
data showed on Wednesday.
The following table shows trade performance in March.
Trade performance in March 2012:
March'12 March'11 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 835.7 930.8 (10.2)
Imports 1,697.0 1,634.1 3.9
Balance of trade (861.3) (703.4) 22.5
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 2,633.7 2,670.7 (1.4)
Imports 5,192.6 4,437.9 17.0
Balance of trade (2,558.9) (1,767.2) 44.8
Surplus/(deficit)
- Gross official reserves edge up 3.8 percent to $5.73
billion by end-March from $5.52 billion the previous month, and
were sufficient to finance 3.3 months of imports.
- Sri Lanka recorded a peak trade deficit of $9.7 billion
last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates,
restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange
rate by refraining from intervening in the
market.
- Revenue from tourism jumped 28.8 percent year-on-year in
March to $93.8 million.
- The cost of oil imports rose 16.4 percent to $408.6
million in March year-on-year while it jumped 43.4 percent to
$1.43 billion in the first three months due to a rise in oil
prices.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell
6.3 percent year-on-year in March to $123.4 million and it
recorded a 12.3 percent drop to $332.4 million in Jan-March.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, fell 11.7 percent to $319.4 million in March.
- Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 4.7
percent and 0.5 percent respectively, while investment goods
rose 28.7 percent in March compared to a year ago.
- Sri Lanka imported $334.4 million worth of consumer goods,
$966.1 million of intermediate goods and $395.3 million of
investment goods in March.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 9.2 percent to
$549.8 million in the month compared with a year ago.
- Foreign Direct investment in the first quarter was at $220
million compared with $197 million year ago.
- Net inflows to treasury bills and bonds increased to $406
million in the first quarter of 2012 compared with $79 million
same period last year.
($1=132.40 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)