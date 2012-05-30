COLOMBO, May 30 Sri Lanka's March trade deficit rose 22.5 percent year-on-year to $861.3 million, central bank data showed on Wednesday. The following table shows trade performance in March. Trade performance in March 2012: March'12 March'11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 835.7 930.8 (10.2) Imports 1,697.0 1,634.1 3.9 Balance of trade (861.3) (703.4) 22.5 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 2,633.7 2,670.7 (1.4) Imports 5,192.6 4,437.9 17.0 Balance of trade (2,558.9) (1,767.2) 44.8 Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves edge up 3.8 percent to $5.73 billion by end-March from $5.52 billion the previous month, and were sufficient to finance 3.3 months of imports. - Sri Lanka recorded a peak trade deficit of $9.7 billion last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates, restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market. - Revenue from tourism jumped 28.8 percent year-on-year in March to $93.8 million. - The cost of oil imports rose 16.4 percent to $408.6 million in March year-on-year while it jumped 43.4 percent to $1.43 billion in the first three months due to a rise in oil prices. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 6.3 percent year-on-year in March to $123.4 million and it recorded a 12.3 percent drop to $332.4 million in Jan-March. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 11.7 percent to $319.4 million in March. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 4.7 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, while investment goods rose 28.7 percent in March compared to a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $334.4 million worth of consumer goods, $966.1 million of intermediate goods and $395.3 million of investment goods in March. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 9.2 percent to $549.8 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Foreign Direct investment in the first quarter was at $220 million compared with $197 million year ago. - Net inflows to treasury bills and bonds increased to $406 million in the first quarter of 2012 compared with $79 million same period last year. ($1=132.40 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)