July 25 Sri Lanka's May trade deficit edged up
2.1 percent year-on-year to $865 million, central bank data
showed on Wednesday.
The following table shows trade performance in May.
Trade performance in May 2012:
May '12 May'11 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 710.1 836.1 (15.1)
Imports 1,575.0 1,683.2 (6.4)
Balance of trade (865.0) (847.1) 2.1
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-May 2012 Jan-May 2011 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 4,023.9 4,255.5 (5.4)
Imports 8,208.1 7,611.5 7.8
Balance of trade (4,184.2) (3,356.0) 24.7
Surplus/(deficit)
- Gross official reserves were at $5.81 billion by end-May
from end-April's $5.84 billion, and were sufficient to finance
3.4 months of imports.
- Sri Lanka recorded a peak trade deficit of $9.7 billion
last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates,
restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange
rate by refraining from intervening in the
market.
- Revenue from tourism rose 20.6 percent year-on-year in May
to $57.3 million, while it gained 24.9 percent to $397.1 million
in the first five months of 2012 compared to the same period
last year.
- The cost of oil imports fell 19.7 percent to $376.6
million in May year-on-year, but it has risen 20.3 percent to
$2.17 billion in the first five months due to increased oil
imports for power generation in the face of a drought, which has
reduced the hydro power generation capacity.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell
7.3 percent year-on-year in May to $109 million and it recorded
a 10.8 percent drop to $530.1 million in Jan-May.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, fell 13.5 percent to $278.2 million in May.
- Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 11 percent
and 10 percent respectively in May, while investment goods rose
11.4 percent compared to a year ago.
- Sri Lanka imported $268.5 million worth of consumer goods,
$972.5 million of intermediate goods and $331.9 million of
investment goods in May.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 22.4 percent to
$507.1 million in the month compared with a year ago.
- Foreign direct investment has recorded $437 million
through to end-May 2012, while portfolio investments to the
Colombo Stock Exchange has also increased to $186.5
million on a net basis in the first six months.
- Net foreign inflows into government's treasury bills and
bonds recorded $441 million in the first half of the year, while
long-term inflows to the government has amounted to $633 million
during the first five months of 2012.
($1=130.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez in Colombo;
Editing by Anand Basu)