July 25 Sri Lanka's May trade deficit edged up 2.1 percent year-on-year to $865 million, central bank data showed on Wednesday. The following table shows trade performance in May. Trade performance in May 2012: May '12 May'11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 710.1 836.1 (15.1) Imports 1,575.0 1,683.2 (6.4) Balance of trade (865.0) (847.1) 2.1 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-May 2012 Jan-May 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 4,023.9 4,255.5 (5.4) Imports 8,208.1 7,611.5 7.8 Balance of trade (4,184.2) (3,356.0) 24.7 Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $5.81 billion by end-May from end-April's $5.84 billion, and were sufficient to finance 3.4 months of imports. - Sri Lanka recorded a peak trade deficit of $9.7 billion last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates, restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market. - Revenue from tourism rose 20.6 percent year-on-year in May to $57.3 million, while it gained 24.9 percent to $397.1 million in the first five months of 2012 compared to the same period last year. - The cost of oil imports fell 19.7 percent to $376.6 million in May year-on-year, but it has risen 20.3 percent to $2.17 billion in the first five months due to increased oil imports for power generation in the face of a drought, which has reduced the hydro power generation capacity. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 7.3 percent year-on-year in May to $109 million and it recorded a 10.8 percent drop to $530.1 million in Jan-May. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 13.5 percent to $278.2 million in May. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 11 percent and 10 percent respectively in May, while investment goods rose 11.4 percent compared to a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $268.5 million worth of consumer goods, $972.5 million of intermediate goods and $331.9 million of investment goods in May. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 22.4 percent to $507.1 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Foreign direct investment has recorded $437 million through to end-May 2012, while portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange has also increased to $186.5 million on a net basis in the first six months. - Net foreign inflows into government's treasury bills and bonds recorded $441 million in the first half of the year, while long-term inflows to the government has amounted to $633 million during the first five months of 2012. ($1=130.8500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)