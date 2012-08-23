Aug 23 Sri Lanka's June trade deficit narrowed
21.8 percent year-on-year to $663.2 million, central bank data
showed on Thursday.
The following table shows trade performance in June.
Trade performance in June 2012:
June '12 June '11 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 755.8 820.4 (7.9)
Imports 1,419.0 1,668.6 (15.0)
Balance of trade (663.2) (848.2) (21.8)
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-June 2012 Jan-June 2011 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 4,965.0 5,075.9 (2.2)
Imports 9,666.5 9,280.1 4.2
Balance of trade (4,701.5) (4,204.2) 11.8
Surplus/(deficit)
- June deficit was the lowest monthly trade gap since
February 2011.
- Gross official reserves were at $6.05 billion by end-June
compared to end-May's $5.84 billion, and were sufficient to
finance 3.5 months of imports.
- Sri Lanka recorded a peak trade deficit of $9.7 billion
last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates,
restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange
rate by refraining from intervening in the
market.
- Revenue from tourism rose 20.8 percent year-on-year in
June to $62.8 million, while it gained 24.3 percent to $459.9
million in the first six months of 2012 compared to the same
period last year.
- The cost of oil imports rose 16.3 percent to $400.1
million in June year-on-year and has risen 19.9 percent to $2.57
billion in the first half of 2012 due to increased oil imports
for power generation in the face of a drought, which has reduced
the hydro-power generation capacity.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell
13.6 percent year-on-year in June to $101.4 million and it
recorded a 4.2 percent drop to $682 million in Jan-June.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, fell 6.3 percent to $310.6 million in June.
- Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 25.6
percent and 9.6 percent respectively in June. Investment goods
imports also fell 21 percent from a year ago.
- Sri Lanka imported $230.9 million worth of consumer goods,
$914.2 million of intermediate goods and $272.4 million of
investment goods in June.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 12.1 percent to
$452.3 million in the month compared with a year ago.
- Foreign direct investment stood at $451.7 million through
to end-June 2012, while portfolio investments to the Colombo
Stock Exchange has also increased to $186.5 million on a
net basis in the same period.
- Net foreign inflows into government's treasury bills and
bonds stood at $842 million in the first seven months of the
year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to
$1.08 billion during the first half of the year.
($1=130.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)