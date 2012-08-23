Aug 23 Sri Lanka's June trade deficit narrowed 21.8 percent year-on-year to $663.2 million, central bank data showed on Thursday. The following table shows trade performance in June. Trade performance in June 2012: June '12 June '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 755.8 820.4 (7.9) Imports 1,419.0 1,668.6 (15.0) Balance of trade (663.2) (848.2) (21.8) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-June 2012 Jan-June 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 4,965.0 5,075.9 (2.2) Imports 9,666.5 9,280.1 4.2 Balance of trade (4,701.5) (4,204.2) 11.8 Surplus/(deficit) - June deficit was the lowest monthly trade gap since February 2011. - Gross official reserves were at $6.05 billion by end-June compared to end-May's $5.84 billion, and were sufficient to finance 3.5 months of imports. - Sri Lanka recorded a peak trade deficit of $9.7 billion last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates, restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market. - Revenue from tourism rose 20.8 percent year-on-year in June to $62.8 million, while it gained 24.3 percent to $459.9 million in the first six months of 2012 compared to the same period last year. - The cost of oil imports rose 16.3 percent to $400.1 million in June year-on-year and has risen 19.9 percent to $2.57 billion in the first half of 2012 due to increased oil imports for power generation in the face of a drought, which has reduced the hydro-power generation capacity. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 13.6 percent year-on-year in June to $101.4 million and it recorded a 4.2 percent drop to $682 million in Jan-June. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 6.3 percent to $310.6 million in June. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 25.6 percent and 9.6 percent respectively in June. Investment goods imports also fell 21 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $230.9 million worth of consumer goods, $914.2 million of intermediate goods and $272.4 million of investment goods in June. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 12.1 percent to $452.3 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Foreign direct investment stood at $451.7 million through to end-June 2012, while portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange has also increased to $186.5 million on a net basis in the same period. - Net foreign inflows into government's treasury bills and bonds stood at $842 million in the first seven months of the year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to $1.08 billion during the first half of the year. ($1=130.8500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)