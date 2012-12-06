COLOMBO, Dec 6 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 6.7 percent year-on-year to $810.1 million in October, central bank data showed on Thursday. Falling exports, however, outpaced declining imports in October with the central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate, adopted early this year to curb the trade and current account deficit, resulting in sluggish external trade since the second quarter of this year. The following table shows trade performance in October. Trade performance in October 2012: Oct '12 Oct '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 770.4 889.1 (13.4) Imports 1,580.5 1,757.0 (10.1) Balance of trade (810.1) (867.9) (6.7) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Oct 2012 Jan-Oct 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 8,163.8 8,739.7 (6.6) Imports 15,753.8 16,406.6 (4.0) Balance of trade (7,590.0) (7,666.9) (1.0) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves fell 7 percent to $6.56 billion by end-October, compared to $7.05 billion a month ago. - Foreign direct investments including loans to state-run Board of Investment companies in the first three quarters fell 9.4 percent to $614.7 million year-on-year. - Last year's record $9.7 billion trade deficit prompted the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market since early this year. - Revenue from tourism rose 17.8 percent year-on-year in October to $79.5 million, while it gained 22.1 percent to $790.5 million in the first ten months of 2012 compared with the same period last year. - The cost of oil imports declined 4.9 percent to $375.6 million in October year-on-year, but rose 7.2 percent to $4.09 billion for the first 10 months of 2012 overall. Oil imports for power generation increased after a drought reduced hydro-power generation capacity in the six months since March. The cost of importing refined oil products also went up after US sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 9.6 percent year-on-year in October to $116 million, and recorded a 6.9 percent drop to $1.15 billion in January-October. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 16.6 percent to $297.2 million in October. It has fallen 5.5 percent to $3.27 billion in the first ten months. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 26.7 percent and 8.4 percent respectively in October. Imports of investment goods declined 1.3 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $227.8 million worth of consumer goods, $974 million of intermediate goods and $376.4 million of investment goods in October. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 24.2 percent to $522.1 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange increased to $268.4 million on a net basis in the first ten months of the year. - Net foreign inflows into the government's treasury bills and bonds jumped 129.3 percent to $2.1 billion in the first ten months of the year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to $2.6 billion during the same period, edging down 3.2 percent compared to 2011. ($1=128.6500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)