COLOMBO, Dec 28 Sri Lanka's trade deficit
narrowed 9.8 percent year-on-year to $992.9 million in November,
central bank data showed on Friday.
Falling imports outpaced declining exports in November with
the central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible
exchange rate, adopted early this year to curb the trade and
current account deficit, resulting in sluggish external trade
since the second quarter of this year.
The following table shows trade performance in November.
Trade performance in November 2012:
Nov '12 Nov '11 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 827.6 885.8 (6.6)
Imports 1,820.5 1,986.4 (8.4)
Balance of trade (992.9) (1,100.7) (9.8)
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-Nov 2012 Jan-Nov 2011 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 8,991.4 9,625.4 (6.6)
Imports 17,574.3 18,393.0 (4.5)
Balance of trade (8,582.9) (8,767.6) (2.1)
Surplus/(deficit)
- Gross official reserves were at $6.49 billion by
end-November, 1.1 percent down from a month ago.
- Last year's record $9.7 billion trade deficit prompted the
central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit
growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining
from intervening in the market since early this
year.
- Revenue from tourism rose 30.1 percent year-on-year in
November to $114.7 million, while it gained 23 percent to $905.3
million in the first 11 months of 2012 compared with the same
period last year.
- The cost of oil imports rose 18.7 percent to $581.3
million in November year-on-year and it has risen 8.5 percent to
$4.67 billion in the first 11 months of 2012. The cost of
importing refined oil products also went up after US sanctions
restricted crude oil import from Iran.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, edged
up 0.6 percent year-on-year in November to $126 million, but
have recorded a 6.2 percent drop to $1.27 billion in
January-November.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, rose 4.6 percent to $363.9 million in November. But
it has fallen 4.6 percent to $3.63 billion in the first 11
months.
- Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 28.8
percent and 0.3 percent respectively in November. Imports of
investment goods declined 13 percent from a year ago.
- Sri Lanka imported $235.5 million worth of consumer goods,
$1.18 billion of intermediate goods and $409.1 million of
investment goods in November.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 12.7 percent to
$491.2 million in the month compared with a year ago.
- Portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange
increased to $280 million on a net basis in the first 11 months
of the year.
- Net foreign inflows into the government's treasury bills
and bonds stood at $2.1 billion in the first 11 months of the
year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to
$2.61 billion during the same period.
($1=127 rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)