COLOMBO, Dec 28 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 9.8 percent year-on-year to $992.9 million in November, central bank data showed on Friday. Falling imports outpaced declining exports in November with the central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate, adopted early this year to curb the trade and current account deficit, resulting in sluggish external trade since the second quarter of this year. The following table shows trade performance in November. Trade performance in November 2012: Nov '12 Nov '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 827.6 885.8 (6.6) Imports 1,820.5 1,986.4 (8.4) Balance of trade (992.9) (1,100.7) (9.8) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Nov 2012 Jan-Nov 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 8,991.4 9,625.4 (6.6) Imports 17,574.3 18,393.0 (4.5) Balance of trade (8,582.9) (8,767.6) (2.1) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $6.49 billion by end-November, 1.1 percent down from a month ago. - Last year's record $9.7 billion trade deficit prompted the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market since early this year. - Revenue from tourism rose 30.1 percent year-on-year in November to $114.7 million, while it gained 23 percent to $905.3 million in the first 11 months of 2012 compared with the same period last year. - The cost of oil imports rose 18.7 percent to $581.3 million in November year-on-year and it has risen 8.5 percent to $4.67 billion in the first 11 months of 2012. The cost of importing refined oil products also went up after US sanctions restricted crude oil import from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, edged up 0.6 percent year-on-year in November to $126 million, but have recorded a 6.2 percent drop to $1.27 billion in January-November. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, rose 4.6 percent to $363.9 million in November. But it has fallen 4.6 percent to $3.63 billion in the first 11 months. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 28.8 percent and 0.3 percent respectively in November. Imports of investment goods declined 13 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $235.5 million worth of consumer goods, $1.18 billion of intermediate goods and $409.1 million of investment goods in November. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 12.7 percent to $491.2 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange increased to $280 million on a net basis in the first 11 months of the year. - Net foreign inflows into the government's treasury bills and bonds stood at $2.1 billion in the first 11 months of the year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to $2.61 billion during the same period. ($1=127 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)