COLOMBO, Feb 11 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 4.1 percent to $9.31 billion in 2012 from $9.71 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday. Falling exports outpaced declining imports in the year with the central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate, adopted early last year to curb the trade and current account deficit, resulting in sluggish external trade since the second quarter of 2012. The following table shows trade performance in December and 2012. Trade performance in December 2012: Dec '12 Dec '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 871.0 933.4 (6.7) Imports 1,512.2 1,875.8 (19.4) Balance of trade (641.2) (942.4) (32.0) Surplus/(deficit) 2012 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 9,773.5 10,558.8 (7.4) Imports 19,086.5 20,268.8 (5.8) Balance of trade (9,313.0) (9,710.0) (4.1) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $6.88 billion by end-December, gaining 6 percent from a month ago and 15.4 percent from a year ago. - Last year's record $9.7 billion trade deficit prompted the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market since early this year. - Revenue from tourism rose 41.1 percent year-on-year in December to $133.5 million, while it gained 25.1 percent to $1.04 billion in 2012 compared with the previous year. - The cost of oil imports fell 25.1 percent to $366.1 million in December year-on-year, but it has risen 5.1 percent to $5.04 billion last year. The cost of importing refined oil products also went up after US sanctions restricted crude oil import from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, gained 4 percent year-on-year in December to $138.3 million, but have recorded a 5.3 percent drop to $1.41 billion last year. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 6.4 percent to $357.8 million in December and 4.8 percent to $3.99 billion in 2012. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 18 percent and 5.7 percent on year respectively in 2012. Imports of investment goods, however, rose 4.8 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $2.99 billion worth of consumer goods, $11.57 billion of intermediate goods and $4.49 billion of investment goods last year. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 9.3 percent to $553.2 million in December compared with a year ago and to a record $5.99 billion with a 16.3 percent gain in 2012 from a year ago. - Portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange increased to a record $305 million on a net basis in 2012 compared to the previous record foreign outflow of $171.4 million. - Net foreign inflows into the government's treasury bills and bonds jumped 93.9 percent year-on-year to $2.24 billion last year, while long-term inflows to the government rose 5.3 percent to $2.87 billion during the same period.