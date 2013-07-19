COLOMBO, July 19 Sri Lanka's trade deficit contracted 1.8 percent to $754.9 million in May from $769.1 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, as both imports and exports continued to decline. The central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate, adopted early last year to curb trade and current account deficits, have resulted in sluggish external trade since the second quarter of 2012. The following table shows the trade performance in May and the same month last year. For a story on the trade deficit, see May '13 May '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 793.9 806.0 (1.5) Imports 1,548.8 1,575.0 (1.7) Balance of trade 754.9 769.1 (1.8) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-May '13 Jan-May '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 3,853.6 4,123.9 (6.6) Imports 7,581.1 8,364.7 (9.4) Balance of trade 3,727.5 4,240.8 (12.1) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $6.6 billion by end-May, falling 4.4 percent from end-April's $6.9 billion and sufficient to finance 4.3 months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion and that compelled the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 34.5 percent year-on-year in May to $77 million. - The cost of fuel imports fell 14.1 percent to $323.3 million in May compared to the same month a year earlier. Last year, oil imports hit a record high of $5.04 billion with 5.1 percent annual growth due to the high cost of importing refined oil products after U.S. sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, fell 8.3 percent year-on-year in May to $128.2 million. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, rose 2.1 percent to $318.9 million. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 0.7 percent and 6.7 percent respectively. Imports of investment goods rose 12.6 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $266.6 million worth of consumer goods, $907.2 million of intermediate goods and $373.7 million of investment goods in May. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 6.6 percent to $540.8 million. - In May, net foreign inflows into government treasury bills and bonds rose 4.2 percent to $125.8 million compared to the same month a year ago, while inflows to government's long-term loans fell 67.5 percent to $49.5 million. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Supriya Kurane)