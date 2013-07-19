COLOMBO, July 19 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 1.8 percent to $754.9 million in May from $769.1 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.

May exports fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier to $793.9 million, while imports declined 1.7 percent from May 2012 to $1.55 billion from $1.58 billion in the same month a year ago.

For the first five months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 12.1 percent to $3.73 billion from $4.24 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)