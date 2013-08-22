Aug 22 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 25 percent to $829.1 million in June from $663.2 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, Both imports and exports reversed their declining trend. The central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate, adopted early last year to curb trade and current account deficits, have resulted in sluggish external trade since the second quarter of 2012. The following table shows the trade performance in June and the same month last year. For a story on the trade deficit, see June '13 June '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 807.4 755.8 6.8 Imports 1,636.5 1,419.0 15.3 Balance of trade (829.1) (663.2) 25.0 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-June '13 Jan-June '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 4,661.0 4,879.7 (4.5) Imports 9,217.6 9,783.7 (5.8) Balance of trade (4,556.5) (4,904.0) (7.1) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $6.3 billion by end-June, falling 4.5 percent from end-June's $6.6 billion and sufficient to finance at least four months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion and that compelled the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 29 percent year-on-year in June to $81 million. - The cost of fuel imports jumped 45.5 percent to $582.2 million in June, compared with the same month a year earlier. Last year, oil imports hit a record high of $5.04 billion with 5.1 percent annual growth due to the high cost of importing refined oil products after U.S. sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, gained 14.5 percent year-on-year in June to $116 million. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, rose 14.9 percent to $356.9 million. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods jumped 18.7 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively. Imports of investment goods, however, fell 1 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $274 million worth of consumer goods, $1.09 billion of intermediate goods and $269.6 million of investment goods in June. - Workers' remittances from abroad jumped 23.3 percent to $557.6 million. - In June, net foreign inflows into government treasury bills and bonds jumped 92.5 percent to $110.9 million compared with the same month a year ago, while inflows to government's long-term loans fell 36.3 percent to $245.7 million. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)