(Corrects paragraph 4 reference to tourism earnings, not FDI,
also fixes percentage)
COLOMBO, Sept 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit
widened 40.1 percent to $743.3 million in July from $530.6
million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
July exports rose 8.0 percent from a year earlier to $857.8
million, while imports jumped 20.8 percent to $1.60 billion.
For the first seven months of 2013, the trade deficit
narrowed 2.5 percent to $5.3 billion from $5.43 billion a year
earlier.
Earnings from tourism into the island nation jumped 20.3
percent to $674.1 million in the first seven months of the year,
the data showed.
