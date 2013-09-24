(Corrects paragraph 4 reference to tourism earnings, not FDI, also fixes percentage)

COLOMBO, Sept 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 40.1 percent to $743.3 million in July from $530.6 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

July exports rose 8.0 percent from a year earlier to $857.8 million, while imports jumped 20.8 percent to $1.60 billion.

For the first seven months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 2.5 percent to $5.3 billion from $5.43 billion a year earlier.

Earnings from tourism into the island nation jumped 20.3 percent to $674.1 million in the first seven months of the year, the data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)