COLOMBO, Nov 14 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 41.1 percent to $723.7 million in September from $512.9 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. September exports rose 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $890.3 million, while imports jumped 22.8 percent to $1.61 billion. For the first nine months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 2.1 percent to $6.72 billion from $6.87 billion a year earlier. The central bank has cut key monetary policy rates by 125 basis points since December to boost faltering growth that hit a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year from a record high of 8.3 percent in 2011. The following table shows the trade performance in September and the same month last year. Sept '13 Sept '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 890.3 801.5 11.1 Imports 1,613.9 1,314.4 22.8 Balance of trade (723.7) (512.9) 41.1 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Sept'13 Jan-Sept'12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 7,327.2 7,304.6 0.3 Imports 14,048.5 14,173.1 (0.9) Balance of trade (6,721.3) (6,868.5) (2.1) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $7.0 billion by end-September, a rise of 11.1 percent from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance 4.4 months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion, compelling the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 43.4 percent year-on-year in September to $98.7 million. - The cost of fuel imports rose 61.5 percent to $516.7 million in September, compared with the same month a year earlier. Last year, oil imports hit a record high of $5.04 billion with 5.1 percent annual growth due to the high cost of importing refined oil products after U.S. sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, edged down 0.6 percent year-on-year in September to $140.3 million. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, jumped 27.7 percent to $386.9 million. - Imports of consumer goods rose 13.1 percent year-on-year, while intermediate goods and investment goods jumped 26.7 percent and 19.7 percent respectively. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 15.2 percent to $588.7 million. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)