COLOMBO Dec 3 Sri Lanka's trade deficit contracted 38.9 percent to $494.3 million in October from $808.8 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

October exports jumped 35.1 percent from a year earlier to $1.04 billion, while imports edged down 2.8 percent to $1.54 billion.

For the first 10 months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 6 percent to $7.22 billion from $7.68 billion a year earlier.

Foreign direct investment into the island-nation jumped 42 percent to $870.1 million in the first nine months of the year, the data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)