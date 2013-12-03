COLOMBO, Dec 3 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 38.9 percent to $494.3 million in October from $808.8 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday. October exports rose 35.1 percent from a year earlier to $1.04 billion, while imports fell 2.8 percent to $1.54 billion. For the first 10 months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 6.0 percent to $7.22 billion from $7.68 billion a year earlier. The following table shows the trade performance in September and the same month last year. Oct '13 Oct '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 1,041.1 770.4 35.1 Imports 1,535.4 1,579.1 (2.8) Balance of trade (494.3) (808.8) 38.9 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Oct '13 Jan-Oct '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 8,368.3 8,075.0 3.6 Imports 15,583.9 15,752.2 (1.1) Balance of trade (7,215.7) (7,677.3) (6.0) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $7.1 billion by end-October, a rise of 1.43 percent from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance 4.5 months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion, compelling the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 42.3 percent year-on-year in October to $79.5 million. - The cost of fuel imports fell 1.8 percent to $367.7 million in October, compared with the same month a year earlier. Last year, oil imports hit a record high of $5.04 billion with 5.1 percent annual growth due to the high cost of importing refined oil products after U.S. sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 26.6 percent year-on-year in October to $146.8 million. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports, jumped 46.8 percent to $436.4 million. - Imports of consumer goods rose 25.6 percent year-on-year, while intermediate goods and investment goods fell 7.8 percent and 6.8 percent respectively. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 14.8 percent to $599.6 million. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)