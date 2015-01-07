NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sri Lanka
must take all necessary steps to ensure voters have safe and
secure access as the country heads for one of the closest and
most significant presidential elections in decades, Human Rights
Watch said on Wednesday.
There have been 420 incidents of violence and intimidation
in the run-up to Thursday's vote which pits incumbent President
Mahinda Rajapaksa against challenger Mithripala Sirisena,
according to a local polling monitor.
The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV), one of
three main local monitoring groups, says supporters of
Rajapaksa's ruling Sri Lanka Freedom Party have repeatedly
violated election laws since the poll was announced in November.
Violations include attacks on opposition supporters and the
use of the Indian Ocean island's state media to orchestrate
mud-slinging campaigns against Sirisena, the CMEV said.
Government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said he could not
comment on the allegations of misuse of state resources unless
they were specific. He rejected claims that ruling party
supporters were behind the violence.
"Sri Lankan authorities need to take all possible steps to
ensure voters, candidates, and monitors are not attacked,
threatened, or intimidated," Brad Adams, HRW's Asia director,
said in a statement.
"The attacks and intimidation that marred the campaign can't
be allowed to continue on election day and during the counting
process."
HRW cited an incident on Jan. 5 in which unidentified gunmen
wounded three members of the opposition United National Party
during a rally. The day before, two election officers were
assaulted after they shut down an unauthorised office belonging
to the ruling party.
Rajapaksa, who draws his support largely from the island's
Buddhist Sinhala majority, is one of the longest serving
presidents in the region and is seeking a third term.
Sirisena, a former member of the ruling party and health
minister, left the government in November to take on the
president. Since then more than two dozen Rajapaksa loyalists in
the 225-seat parliament have defected.
The main parties representing Sri Lanka's ethnic Tamil and
Muslim minorities, who account for a quarter of the 21 million
population, have pledged support for Sirisena.
There have been no credible opinion polls, but many
political analysts believe Sirisena, campaigning to crack down
on corruption and reduce the powers of the president, is within
striking distance of unseating Rajapaksa.
