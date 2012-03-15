* Tenders will be called after ONGC discussion-official
* Bidding round expected to be called before midyear
* Mannar, Cauvery basins to be offered
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, March 15 Sri Lanka said it plans
to auction new oil exploration blocks in the western Mannar
basin and the northern Cauvery basin by mid-year, after
finishing talks with India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas
Corporation on exploration rights.
Cairn India has discovered natural gas in two
wells in Sri Lanka's offshore Mannar basin, demonstrating the
presence of hydrocarbons, although their commercial viability
has yet to be determined.
"There is a plan to launch a bid round in the coming few
months. It will include the shallower part of the Mannar basin
and Cauvery off the northern peninsula," Saliya Wickramasuriya,
head of the state-run Petroleum Resource Development Secretariat
(PRDS), told Reuters on Thursday.
ONGC has applied for exploration rights and the auction will
be called only after talks with the Indian company are finished,
Wickramasuriya said without elaborating.
"It will be approximately half of the Mannar acreage and
pretty much all of the Cauvery other than what we might discuss
and nominate to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. But that
discussion has not even started," he said.
The tenders are likely to be called "before the middle of
the year," he said.
Cairn India has said it will start another phase of
exploration in Mannar basin soon.
Sri Lanka produces no oil and is dependent on imports, which
cost it $4.6 billion in 2011. Since the end of a 25-year war
with Tamil separatists three years ago, the government has tried
to reinvigorate oil and gas exploration.
Sri Lanka's government has said seismic data shows the
potential for more than 1 billion barrels of oil under the sea
in a 30,000 sq km area of the Mannar Basin, off the island's
northwestern coast.
American and Russian companies from the mid-1960s to 1984
explored the Cauvery Basin but only traces were found and no
commercial oil was produced. It has producing wells on the
Indian side.