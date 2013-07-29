COLOMBO, July 29 Sri Lanka's leading mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata, a subsidiary of Malaysia's Axiata Group, has entered into an agreement with the island nation's investment arm for a $150 million ICT infrastructure deal.

"The Investment agreements will encompass the expansion of the multi-faceted ICT infrastructures of the Dialog Group," the company said in a statement.

The company said the investment is to expand its 4G and 3G High Speed Broadband, Fibre Optic, Fixed Telecommunication and International telecommunication networks.

The agreement was entered in to by Dialog Axiata PLC and its wholly owned unit Dialog Broadband Networks and will span a project implementation period of three years, it said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)