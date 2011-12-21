(Adds details)
COLOMBO Dec 21 Sri Lanka's 2011 foreign
direct investment has already exceeded a record $1 billion this
year, the island nation's President Mahinda Rajapaksa told the
parliament on Wednesday.
The island nation had forecast $1 billion FDI, almost double
last year's $516 million as the country is increasingly
attracting offshore investments as it emerges from a 25-year war
in May 2009.
"For the first time, foreign direct investments into this
country have exceeded $1,000 million," Rajapaksa, who is also
the country's finance minister told the parliament when he
participated in the 2012 final budget vote.
The FDI almost doubled to $413 million in the first half of
2011 year-on-year, the latest government data showed, with the
country enjoying large post-war investments in its leisure
sector.
The $50 billion economy saw a $889 million FDI in 2008, when
the military and Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam were waging
the final phase of the three-decade war.
Tourist arrivals in November hit a monthly record of 90,889,
up 25.8 percent year-on-year, surpassing the previous monthly
peak of 84,627 in December, while the arrivals jumped 33.1
percent to 758,458 in the first 11 months of 2011 from a year
earlier, higher than Sri Lanka's record annual tourist arrivals
of 654,476 in 2010.
Large investments in the leisure sector include a $500
million hotel, shopping and apartment project by Shangri-La Asia
Ltd and a $450 million by India's ITC Ltd.
conglomerate, to build a hotel under the Sheraton name.
ITC is a franchisee of the largest of Starwood Hotels and
Resorts Worldwide's brands.,
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Ron Askew)