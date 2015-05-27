COLOMBO, May 27 (Reuters) -

Position: Finance Minister of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Incumbent: Sandresh Ravindra Karunanayake

Date of Birth: Feb. 19, 1963.

Term: Assumed office on Jan. 12, 2015.

Key facts:

- Karunanayake trained as a chartered management accountant and ran a travel business before entering politics in 1994. He represents the capital district of Colombo in the national assembly.

- In the January presidential election, Karunanayake played a key role in persuading his United National Party to back the common opposition candidate, Maithripala Sirisena, and unseat Mahinda Rajapaksa, one of Asia's longest-serving leaders.

- As finance minister, Karunanayake imposed a retrospective 25 percent tax on companies that had earned over 2 billion rupees ($14.99 million) of profits in 2013/14, to pay for welfare schemes.

- Karunanayake was one of the most trenchant critics of the Rajapaksa administration's financial policies, accusing it of excess borrowing at high interest rates.

The new government has launched an audit into all government borrowing under the previous regime and the infrastructure projects that it cleared.

- As trade minister in 2001-2004, Karunanayake carried out reforms in a state-run consumer goods cooperative to turn it into a profit-making entity.

- Last year he faced allegations of violating foreign exchange laws, but has since been acquitted.

- Karunanayake was once charged with holding foreign exchange without declaring it to the central bank, but a court in May acquitted him.

($1 = 133.40 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Richard Borsuk)