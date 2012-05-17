By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO May 17 Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa will order the release of his ailing former army chief
this week, sources close to the president said on Thursday, in a
bid to quell criticism of the government and its human rights
record.
Former General Sarath Fonseka, revered as a hero by many for
helping end the 25-year civil war against the Tamil Tiger
rebels, was detained in February 2010 after challenging
Rajapaksa for president and was later stripped of his rank.
Fonseka leads the Democratic National Alliance, which has
seven seats in a 225-member legislature, and some legislators
from other opposition parties have said they are ready to back
him due to his popularity and outspoken criticism against
Rajapaksa.
He trailed Rajapaksa by 17 points in the last presidential
election and with the next one not due until 2016, he is not
seen as an immediate political threat. His health has also
deteriorated in prison, increasing pressure on Rajapaksa to
release him.
Economic woes pushing up the cost of living have dented the
government's popularity ahead of local elections this year, and
some analysts see Rajapaksa's decision to release his rival as a
move to increase his party's chances by dividing the already
bickering opposition.
Fonseka is being treated in hospital for respiratory
problems stemming from a 2006 assassination attempt by a Tamil
Tiger rebel suicide bomber.
His wife said she met Rajapaksa on Wednesday and he informed
her of the pending release.
"The president said the general will be released
unconditionally," Anoma Fonseka told Reuters. "The president
told me that he will be releasing the general very soon and
wanted the pending issues to be sorted out."
A government source said the president was most likely to
make the announcement on or before Saturday when Sri Lanka holds
a military parade to mark the 2009 defeat of the separatist
Tamil Tiger rebels.
The United States has long called for the release of
Fonseka, whom it calls a political prisoner. The timing of the
planned release coincides with a visit by Sri Lanka's foreign
minister to Washington, where he is due to meet Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton on Friday.
Fonseka and the president's brother, Defence Secretary
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, led the army to victory in the final stages
of the war, but they fell out after the war ended. The general
complained he was sidelined by the president, who grew concerned
Fonseka was plotting a coup.
The career infantry officer was prosecuted for an interview
he gave to the Sunday Leader newspaper in December 2009 in which
he said he was informed that Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered troops
to kill surrendering rebel leaders.
A U.S-backed resolution at the U.N. Human Rights Council
last month urged Sri Lanka to investigate alleged abuses during
the last months of the war.
Rights groups say both the former army chief and the
president are implicated in shooting fighters as they sought to
surrender. In recent months, rights workers and journalists have
been targeted by a government media campaign against "traitors"
it says helped the defeated guerrillas.
