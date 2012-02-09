* Central bank forex intervention based on quantity, not
price
* Will allow market to determine the rupee's level
* Will fund oil imports outside the market for 3 months
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Feb 9 Sri Lanka's central bank
said on Thursday it was shifting the focus of its foreign
exchange policy to allow the market to determine the currency's
rate, removing a point of friction with international lenders
and relieving pressure on its fast dwindling reserves.
The bank has so far been defending a certain price level by
selling dollars and has spent more than $2.7 billion, or a third
of its reserves, since July, attracting criticism from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had urged Colombo to
allow more flexibility in the exchange rate.
"We used to support intervention on a rupee price, and now
we are going to be intervening based on a quantity," Governor
Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters, adding that the bank will
intervene only to meet any shortage in the currency market for
the country's oil bills.
The central bank will also provide dollars for oil payments
outside the market for the next three months to prevent the
country's fuel imports from distorting the rate, he added.
The bank's marked policy change comes after it decided to
let the rupee fall this week and raised the benchmark interest
rate by 50 basis points for the first time in five years on
Friday.
It stopped intervention in the foreign exchange market
earlier in the day, allowing the currency to weaken to a nearly
three-year low of 116.20 at one point.
It has since recovered to 115 per dollar, still down 0.6
percent on the day.
DEPRECIATION PRESSURE
The Sri Lankan central bank's foreign exchange policy was a
bone of contention with the IMF, which has withheld the eighth
tranche of a $2.6 billion loan since September due to the bank's
failure to adopt a flexible exchange rate.
Its insistence on holding the rupee steady, despite a jump
in imports, has left the rupee overvalued, analysts say.
The government has favoured correction in the currency.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa used his power as finance minister
to devalue the currency by 3 percent on Nov. 20 while Treasury
Secretary P.B. Jayasundera also called for a market-driven
policy.
For traders in the market, it may be a case of too little,
too late.
"The central bank could have done this in June when we had a
lot of reserves," a currency dealer told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. "Now the depreciation pressure on the rupee is huge
and the market has no idea of where it will end up."
Most of the currency dealers Reuters spoke to said they
expect the rupee to stabilise between 116-118, but could even
weaken to 125-130 if there is some unexpected dollar demand.
"There will be huge volatility until the market sees the
ceiling," Danushka Samarasinghe, head of research at TKS
Securities, told Reuters. "It will increase the import bills and
inflation. Consumer spending may slow down and the economic
growth may slowdown due to this."
Sri Lanka' central bank has projected an 8 percent economic
growth this year, slowing from an estimated 8.3 percent in 2011
and the governor said last month it expects $25 billion of
inflows in 2012.
The Sri Lankan benchmark stock index ended down 2.3
percent on Thursday, partly weighed by concerns of rupee
weakness and by Friday's rate increase, traders said.
OIL DEALS OFF-MARKET
The central bank will also take the pressure from oil
imports out of the market for the next three months by providing
dollars outside the market, the central bank chief said.
"We are going to fund the bulk of the oil bills for the next
three months off the market, and let the market adjust itself,
so the overall tension will be less and the market can decide
the level on its own," Cabraal said.
He added that the government would use an external funding
mechanism, by taking expected inflows to pay for the oil bills
directly via state banks without running them through the
foreign exchange market.
"The market still will be slightly short. But we don't want
to support the imports of anything but oil," he said adding that
expected the amount to be removed from the forex market would be
$850 million over the next three months.
"After three months, there will be certainty and the rupee
also would have stabilised," he said.
(Additional reporting by Bryson Hull; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)