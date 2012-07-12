BRIEF-RBI says yield on 91-day T-bills at 6.2735 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.3149 percent last week
SINGAPORE, July 12 Indian Oil Corp sold an end-July loading fuel oil cargo at a lower price level, amid an amply-supplied market, traders said on Thursday.
IOC sold 15,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke (cst) for July 26-28 loading from Haldia to Vitol at a discount of around $22.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
It recently sold a similar cargo at a discount of $14.00-$16.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB, to oil major BP for lifting on July 16-18.
"The market has come off quite a bit," said a trader.
Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended July 11 remained high above 20 million barrels, data released by the International Enterprise (IE) showed. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says allotted 10,000 partly paid unsecured redeemable NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: