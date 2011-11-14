COLOMBO Nov 14 Cairn India has discovered natural gas in a second exploration well in Sri Lanka's offshore Mannar basin, but more drilling will be required to see if the deposit is commercially recoverable, the Sri Lankan president's office said on Monday.

The Barracuda 1/G1 well drilled to a depth of 4,700 metres (15,400 feet) had three petroleum-bearing formations with gas and an indication of liquid hydrocarbons, the president's office said in a statement. In October, Cairn India informed the government that it had found natural gas in its first well, but that it was too early to say if it would be economically viable to recover. (Reporting by Bryson Hull and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez)