CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
COLOMBO Nov 14 Cairn India has discovered natural gas in a second exploration well in Sri Lanka's offshore Mannar basin, but more drilling will be required to see if the deposit is commercially recoverable, the Sri Lankan president's office said on Monday.
The Barracuda 1/G1 well drilled to a depth of 4,700 metres (15,400 feet) had three petroleum-bearing formations with gas and an indication of liquid hydrocarbons, the president's office said in a statement. In October, Cairn India informed the government that it had found natural gas in its first well, but that it was too early to say if it would be economically viable to recover. (Reporting by Bryson Hull and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez)
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.