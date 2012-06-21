By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, June 21 Sri Lanka is looking for an
extended fund facility from the International Monetary Fund
after the current $2.6 billion loan programme ends, the central
bank said on Thursday.
An IMF mission last week said Sri Lanka had shown interest
in further financial support.
"It is not a bailout package. The area (we're) looking at is
the extended fund facility," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard
Cabraal told Reuters in an interview.
"It is available to many countries which need not
necessarily be in a balance of payments difficulty. Of course,
it is still too early to say. But if we are going for a package,
what we are talking about, the ideal situation would be the
package should suit development activities also."
The IMF may disburse the last tranche of around $420 million
by July if it satisfied with the island nation's economic
performance, bringing the current $2.6 billion loan programme to
an end.
Cabraal said the central bank had been studying IMF
facilities given to other countries.
"After this (on going) programme is successfully completed,
we will start discussions. Once we have got a clearer picture,
we would be looking at the options of having some development
also supported," he said.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)