* Government, court on collision course over impeachment
* Government says head of Supreme Court overstepped
authority
* Judges say any inquiry must be impartial
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Dec 3 Sri Lanka's judges on Monday
demanded an impartial inquiry into charges against the chief
justice that have created a standoff between the judiciary and
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government.
The government and the supreme court have been on a
collision course since the president's ruling party filed an
impeachment motion against Shirani Bandaranayake, Sri Lanka's
first female head of the Supreme Court, on Nov. 6.
The government complained that she had been overstepping her
authority but Bandaranayake's supporters complained of political
interference.
Parliament Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa, the elder brother of
the president, has appointed an 11-member select committee, of
which seven are from the ruling party, to investigate the
impeachment charges.
More than 300 judges meeting in the capital Colombo issued a
statement rejecting the panel, saying: "The impeachment against
the Chief Justice should be impartial and transparent."
"Conducting an inquiry by the parties who brought the
impeachment allegations is a blatant violation of the natural
justice. We reiterate that nowhere in the world those who make
allegations will hear their own case," the statement added.
On Thursday, the parliament speaker rejected a Supreme Court
summons challenging the legality of the impeachment move and the
composition of the select committee. The Supreme Court
rescheduled the hearing to Dec. 13 and 14.
The judges also said they were concerned about what they
described as defamatory media statements being made about the
chief justice and the judiciary.
"We urge that all defamatory media statements against the
Chief Justice and the judiciary should be stopped. We request to
consider the grave damage that could be caused to the rule of
law in the country due to such statements."
The United States, the United Nations and the Commonwealth
have raised concern over the impeachment move and have called on
the government to ensure the independence of the judiciary.
Bandaranayake recently came under criticism from government
supporters for ruling against a bid by the central government to
take control of an 80 billion rupees ($614.20
million)development budget, saying it had to be approved by nine
provincial councils.
The ruling irked the government and its backers, some of
whom accused the judiciary of overstepping its authority.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Michael Roddy)