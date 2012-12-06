* Impeachment panel wants to start trial on Friday - lawyers

* Chief justice not allowed to question witnesses - lawyers

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, Dec 6 Sri Lanka's chief justice walked out of a parliamentary panel hearing impeachment charges against her on Thursday because she had lost faith in the proceedings, her lawyers said.

Sri Lanka's ruling party last month filed a motion against Shirani Bandaranayake, Sri Lanka's first female head of the Supreme Court, levelling 14 charges against her ranging from not disclosing all her wealth to professional misconduct.

The dispute raises the stakes in a destabilising clash between President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government and the judiciary.

The United States, the United Nations and the Commonwealth have raised concern over the attempted impeachment and have called on the government to ensure the independence of the judiciary.

Bandaranayake appeared for the third time before the 11-member impeachment panel on Thursday, which includes seven members of the ruling party appointed by Parliament Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother.

Two lawyers representing the chief justice said the impeachment panel attempted to bring in new charges, refused to allow witnesses to be cross-examined and asked to move to a trial on Friday after handing over more-than 50 documents.

"The chief justice walked out on the basis that she has no faith in participating in this procedure any further," one of her lawyers said on condition of anonymity.

"We are not going to participate. The natural justice is, you must be given time to prepare. You can't just give hundreds of documents and ask to prepare in one day. They said we must disprove the charges. How can we disprove without they proving the charges?"

The absence of the chief justice however will not stop the panel proceeding with its investigation and impeaching her if she is found guilty, a panel member said.

SPEEDY PROBE

A government minister who is a member of the impeachment panel said no new charges were introduced.

"If the chief justice is proven guilty after a one year process, how can we justify all the Supreme Court judgments that will be given by her during that period?" he said.

"There is no issue in giving her more time, provided she steps down and appears before the committee. We'll proceed even whether she appears on not. We will meet again tomorrow."

Bandaranayake was criticised by government supporters for ruling against a bid by the central government to take control of an 80 billion rupee ($614.20 million) development budget, saying it had to be approved by nine provincial councils.

On Wednesday, John Amaratunga, a main opposition party legislator who is also a member of the impeachment panel said Bandaranayake must be provided with an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses and study the documents.

Political analysts say the government wants the chief justice to either resign or be impeached before the Supreme Court delivers judgments on the legal challenges to the impeachment and the composition of the parliamentary panel.

Speaker Rajapaksa last week rejected a Supreme Court summons challenging the legality of the impeachment move and the composition of the select committee. The Supreme Court rescheduled the hearing to Dec. 13 and 14.

Sri Lanka's judges on Monday demanded an impartial inquiry into the charges, labelling the government's decision to appoint its own committee to probe the ruling party's allegations "a blatant violation of natural justice". (Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jon Hemming)