By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Dec 6 Sri Lanka's chief justice walked
out of a parliamentary panel hearing impeachment charges against
her on Thursday because she had lost faith in the proceedings,
her lawyers said.
Sri Lanka's ruling party last month filed a motion against
Shirani Bandaranayake, Sri Lanka's first female head of the
Supreme Court, levelling 14 charges against her ranging from not
disclosing all her wealth to professional misconduct.
The dispute raises the stakes in a destabilising clash
between President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government and the
judiciary.
The United States, the United Nations and the Commonwealth
have raised concern over the attempted impeachment and have
called on the government to ensure the independence of the
judiciary.
Bandaranayake appeared for the third time before the
11-member impeachment panel on Thursday, which includes seven
members of the ruling party appointed by Parliament Speaker
Chamal Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother.
Two lawyers representing the chief justice said the
impeachment panel attempted to bring in new charges, refused to
allow witnesses to be cross-examined and asked to move to a
trial on Friday after handing over more-than 50 documents.
"The chief justice walked out on the basis that she has no
faith in participating in this procedure any further," one of
her lawyers said on condition of anonymity.
"We are not going to participate. The natural justice is,
you must be given time to prepare. You can't just give hundreds
of documents and ask to prepare in one day. They said we must
disprove the charges. How can we disprove without they proving
the charges?"
The absence of the chief justice however will not stop the
panel proceeding with its investigation and impeaching her if
she is found guilty, a panel member said.
SPEEDY PROBE
A government minister who is a member of the impeachment
panel said no new charges were introduced.
"If the chief justice is proven guilty after a one year
process, how can we justify all the Supreme Court judgments that
will be given by her during that period?" he said.
"There is no issue in giving her more time, provided she
steps down and appears before the committee. We'll proceed even
whether she appears on not. We will meet again tomorrow."
Bandaranayake was criticised by government supporters for
ruling against a bid by the central government to take control
of an 80 billion rupee ($614.20 million) development budget,
saying it had to be approved by nine provincial councils.
On Wednesday, John Amaratunga, a main opposition party
legislator who is also a member of the impeachment panel said
Bandaranayake must be provided with an opportunity to
cross-examine witnesses and study the documents.
Political analysts say the government wants the chief
justice to either resign or be impeached before the Supreme
Court delivers judgments on the legal challenges to the
impeachment and the composition of the parliamentary panel.
Speaker Rajapaksa last week rejected a Supreme Court summons
challenging the legality of the impeachment move and the
composition of the select committee. The Supreme Court
rescheduled the hearing to Dec. 13 and 14.
Sri Lanka's judges on Monday demanded an impartial inquiry
into the charges, labelling the government's decision to appoint
its own committee to probe the ruling party's allegations "a
blatant violation of natural justice".
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jon Hemming)