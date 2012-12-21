* Lawyers protest against impeachment, attacks on judiciary
* Chief justice, opposition say impeachment proceedings
unfair
By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Dec 21 Sri Lanka's appeal court on
Friday blocked parliament from voting to impeach the country's
chief justice, the latest step in the case that risks a
destabilising clash between President Mahinda Rajapaksa's
government and the judiciary.
Shirani Bandaranayake was found guilty by a parliamentary
panel earlier this month of financial irregularities and a
failure to declare assets, after the Supreme Court head and
opposition parties withdrew from the proceedings citing unfair
process.
The United States, the United Nations and the Commonwealth
have raised concerns about the process and called on Rajapaksa
to ensure the independence of the island nation's judiciary.
Parliament was to vote next month to impeach Bandaranayake,
Sri Lanka's first woman chief justice. Rajapaksa can use his
more than two-thirds majority in the 225-member legislature to
remove her from her post.
The appeal court ruling stops parliament voting on her
impeachment while it decides whether her appeal against the
charges by the parliamentary panel is justified.
"The court has determined no further action should be
taken," said a lawyer who asked not to be named.
Earlier this month, Sri Lankan lawyers boycotted courts,
crippling the judicial system in protest at the impeachment
proceedings.
On Friday, hundreds of lawyers demonstrated near the Supreme
Court against the move and attacks on the judiciary after
shootings outside the houses of two leading lawyers this week.
Rajapaksa has ordered an investigation into the attacks.
SUMMONS
In her 26-page application to the appeal court,
Bandaranayake said the parliamentary committee had not allowed
her enough time to respond to the charges, and had failed to set
out its procedures or allow her to cross-examine witnesses.
The accusations against her arose after she ruled against a
bill proposing an 80-billion rupee ($614 million) development
budget which she said had to be approved by nine provincial
councils.
The ruling angered some of Rajapaksa's backers, who accused
the judiciary of overstepping its authority. Bandaranayake's
supporters complained of political interference.
Parliament speaker Chamal Rajapaksa, the president's brother
appointed the parliamentary panel with seven of its 11 members
from the ruling party to investigate 14 charges against
Bandaranayake. She was found guilty of three of the first five
charges.
The appeal court said on Friday it would summon Chamal
Rajapaksa, parliament's secretary general and the 11 members of
the parliamentary panel to a hearing next month.
Last month, the speaker rebuffed a Supreme Court summons on
impeachment. Chandima Weerakkody, the deputy speaker said the
speaker and the panel members were not bound by the order.
"This is similar to the prior situation. So I feel that the
earlier decision of the speaker will stand," he told Reuters.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sophie Hares)