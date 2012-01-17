* Signs bilateral deals worth $443 mln
* Pushes on comprehensive economic cooperation pact
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Jan 17 India's foreign minister
on Tuesday urged Sri Lanka to forge ahead with political
reconciliation steps recommended by a presidential inquiry into
the end of its civil war, and signed economic cooperation
agreements worth $443 million.
External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna, on a three-day visit
to India's island neighbour, said the presidentially-appointed
Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission (LLRC) had several
points which needed follow-up to spur recovery from the 25-year
ethnic civil war that ended in 2009.
"These recommendations, when implemented, would mark a major
step forward in the process of genuine national reconciliation,
to which the Sri Lankan government is committed. Sri Lanka must
seize this opportunity," Krishna said.
India's shadow has loomed large in Sri Lanka's civil war
between the minority Tamil people and governments led by the
Sinhalese majority.
India brokered a 1987 power-sharing deal between the
government and Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) that was
never implemented. Although it has since the war's end called
for parts of it be enacted, it has also backed President Mahinda
Rajapaksa's position that Sri Lanka must solve its own problems.
The LLRC report absolved the military of targeting and
killing civilians in the war's final months. It was criticised
by Western governments that have urged Rajapaksa to hold people
accountable or face an external war crimes probe.
With archrival China expanding its financial and political
influence in Sri Lanka with loans of $3.43 billion since 2009,
, Delhi is increasingly moving to shore up its
traditional leverage over the island off its southern tip.
Krishna signed deals in housing in the former war zone,
railways and telecommunications. He also pushed for signature of
a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, long planned but
opposed by Sri Lankan businessmen who fear competition from
India's giant economy.
Krishna told a news conference that building on "positive
momentum" in economic and trade ties required "a more
comprehensive framework of economic cooperation".
He also met the Tamil National Alliance, a former LTTE
political proxy, that last weekend dismissed the LLRC report as
falling short of international standards. It again called for an
international probe, saying accountability for civilian deaths
and disappearances remained an urgent need.
India armed and trained Tamil militants in the 1970s and
1980s, including the Tamil Tigers. But as the war ended, it let
Rajapaksa's government finish off the Tigers despite pressure at
home in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Tigers were the most ruthless and efficient of
several militant groups that India backed. Its drive to make the
north and east of Sri Lanka a Tamil-only nation erupted in civil
war in 1983.
(Editing by Bryson Hull and Ron Popeski)