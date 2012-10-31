US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
COLOMBO Oct 31 Sri Lanka's inflation, based on consumer prices, slowed to 8.9 percent year on year in October from 9.1 percent in September as food prices rose at a slower pace despite an extended drought, the Department of Census and Statistics on Wednesday.
Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving average, rose to 6.8 percent, from 6.5 percent in September. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)