COLOMBO Dec 17 Sri Lanka's move to raise gasoline prices by 6.7 percent will not have an inflationary impact, government and central bank officials said on Monday.

The country on Saturday increased the price of gasoline by 10 rupees to 159 rupees ($1.24), a record high in local currency terms, to keep state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) suffering further losses.

"It won't have much impact," said D.C.A. Gunawardena, the director general of the state-run Department of Census and Statistics, which compiles inflation data.

The central bank governor, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, said any impact would be "marginal".

The government did not raise the price of diesel, which has a greater weighting in Colombo's consumer price index.

In November, the annual inflation rate in Sri Lanka rose to 9.5 percent from 8.9 percent a month earlier, thanks to short supply in the farm sector.

($1 = 128.55 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)