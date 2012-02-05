(Refiles with correct date)
* Sri Lanka may use Indian, Sri Lanka rupees
* Sri Lanka heavily reliant on Iranian crude
* India in talks to upgrade Sri Lanka refinery
By C. Bryson Hull
COLOMBO, Feb 5 Sri Lanka may avoid a
costly squeeze by the United States sanctions on Iranian crude
by purchasing it in a currency other than dollars, following
India's lead, officials said on Sunday.
The Indian Ocean island nation is facing the most potential
collateral damage from the sanctions, which are meant to cut off
the dollars Washington believes are being used to fund Iran's
nuclear ambitions.
Sri Lanka imports 93 percent of its oil from Iran, OPEC's
second biggest producer, and its sole refinery, the 50,000
barrel-per-day Sapugaskanda plant, can only refine Iranian crude
and three or four others that are in short supply.
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for
Terrorist Financing, Luke Bronin, flew in for a one-day visit on
Thursday to meet a host of government officials to explain the
options available and the impact on Sri Lanka.
A senior government official directly involved in Sri
Lanka's payments to Iran who met with Bronin said he offered a
potential solution.
"I don't know whether it was deliberate or it was
accidental, but he said they are only concerned about
transactions done in dollars, so that was a hint to us," the
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Sri Lanka's central bank pays its Iranian counterpart on
behalf of the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation through
the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), a nine-nation trade clearing
house set up in Tehran in 1974.
The ACU method would run afoul of the sanctions, which were
signed into law on Dec. 31 and are due to take effect after a
six-month deadline. India already ruled out the ACU last year.
ANYTHING BUT DOLLARS
The fact the United States appears only to be concerned with
dollars opens up an opportunity for Sri Lanka to follow India's
lead. India is considering rupee-denominated transactions and
other similar options to pay for its Iranian crude needs.
"It gives us the option of doing it in Indian rupees or some
other currency, although we would prefer to do it in Sri Lankan
rupees," the official said.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa last week complained Sri Lanka
and other small nations were being unfairly squeezed in a fight
not of their making, and said he had asked his officials to find
out what alternatives the United States could offer.
A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said the
United States was mainly concerned with dollar transactions, and
had not attempted to extract a political price from Sri Lanka,
which is separately under pressure from Washington over war
crimes allegations and the slow pace of reconciliation following
the end of its civil war.
"The point is to try and choke some dollars off, so we want
to know what the Sri Lankan government is going to do in terms
of a workaround," a U.S. embassy official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "At least they are trying, so that's
good."
Bronin declined to speak to a Reuters reporter on Thursday.
"He came to explain the act, the meaning of the act and what
options are available to us," Foreign Secretary Karunaratne
Amunugama told Reuters. "We are aware of the seriousness of the
act, and government agencies are discussing what options we
could take."
Sri Lanka has already said it was looking at buying crude
from Oman and Saudi Arabia, both of whom can supply something
the Sapugaskanda refinery can handle. The possibility of a
waiver from the United States, which requires a demonstration of
lessened ties with Iran, is also under consideration.
Meanwhile, an Indian petroleum ministry delegation visited
on Friday and expressed formal interest in taking over the
upgrade of the Sapugaskanda refinery.
"We already have interests here with Lanka Indian Oil
Corporation, so it would fit in that context, and a
technical-level team will be coming," an Indian diplomat told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Iran had initially proposed a $2 billion upgrade, but it
fell apart when the government was unable or unwilling to
contribute $500 million to it.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Will
Waterman)