COLOMBO Oct 7 A senior Sri Lankan High Court
judge was beaten with pistols and hospitalised on Sunday,
triggering a one day strike by the island nation's judges, who
were already angry at perceived political interference in the
courts.
The victim of the attack, Judge Manjula Tilakaratne, last
month complained of pressure on a judicial commission he heads
that can appoint and transfer judges and magistrates, after it
rejected an invitation to meet President Mahinda Rajapaksa
Rajapaksa condemned the violence against Tilakaratne and
ordered the police to bring the perpetrators to justice, the
government said in a statement.
Political violence has eased since the army crushed the
30-year-old Tamil Tiger rebellion in 2009, but international
human rights groups say serious rule of law problems remain,
with abductions, attacks on media and government critics not
uncommon.
"He was attacked by four gunmen asking if he was the
secretary of the Judicial Service Commission," a judge who
visited Tilakaratne in the hospital told Reuters, asking not to
be named for fear of reprisals.
"He was attacked with pistols on his face and manhandled."
Judges will not work on Monday in protest at the attack, a
judicial association said in a statement.
The police said a special operation had been launched to
track and arrest the culprits.
Tilakaratne has said he received death threats after he
complained last month of intimidation on the judiciary,
following a decision by the commission to suspend a district
judge.
