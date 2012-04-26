COLOMBO, April 25 South Korea has signed off on a $200 million loan to Sri Lanka for post-war development projects previously agreed on between the two nations, the Sri Lankan president's office said on Thursday.

Sri Lanka has been seeking more investment and loans to finance more than $21 billion worth of infrastructure projects to run through 2015.

The deal was signed during Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa's four-day official visit to Seoul.

Sri Lanka had said it would hold discussions with South Korea to seek assistance for $2 billion worth of work to upgrade its only oil refinery, which is almost entirely reliant on Iranian crude, in the face of U.S. sanctions.

South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co is already involved in a $300 million port expansion project in Sri Lanka, while the South's Garam Space Limited is in talks on investing $500 million to develop a monorail in the capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy has become increasingly dependent on China, Russia and to some extent India for its post-war infrastructure investment. Western nations have been reluctant to invest and are pushing the country to probe alleged war crimes in the final stages of the 25-year civil war that ended in May 2009. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez)