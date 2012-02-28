COLOMBO Feb 28 Sri Lanka's central bank on Tuesday said it will intervene in the foreign exchange market through either dollar sales or moral suasion, two weeks after announcing it was dropping a costly policy of defending a specific price.

"When there is a significantly high volatility in the market, the central bank will intervene by some signals or providing some directions," assistant central bank governor K.D. Ranasinghe told Reuters.

Asked if the central bank would intervene by either selling dollars or moral suasion, Ranasinghe said: "Yes, that's right. Dollar sales only when there is extremely high volatility."

Currency dealers said the central bank on Tuesday sold $40 million dollars to reverse the rupee's decline to a record low of 123.20 in early trading, gradually bringing it back up to around 121 to the dollar.

The central bank has spent more than $2.7 billion defending the rupee against depreciation since August, drawing criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it was blowing through its foreign exchange reserves at an unsustainable rate. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)