COLOMBO Feb 28 Sri Lanka's central bank
on Tuesday said it will intervene in the foreign exchange market
through either dollar sales or moral suasion, two weeks after
announcing it was dropping a costly policy of defending a
specific price.
"When there is a significantly high volatility in the
market, the central bank will intervene by some signals or
providing some directions," assistant central bank governor K.D.
Ranasinghe told Reuters.
Asked if the central bank would intervene by either selling
dollars or moral suasion, Ranasinghe said: "Yes, that's right.
Dollar sales only when there is extremely high volatility."
Currency dealers said the central bank on Tuesday sold $40
million dollars to reverse the rupee's decline to a record low
of 123.20 in early trading, gradually bringing it back up to
around 121 to the dollar.
The central bank has spent more than $2.7 billion defending
the rupee against depreciation since August, drawing criticism
from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it was blowing
through its foreign exchange reserves at an unsustainable rate.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)