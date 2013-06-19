COLOMBO, June 19 The Sri Lankan government's
proposed code of ethics for the media is a threat to free
speech, New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on
Wednesday.
The code cals for censorship of material affecting foreign
relations, promoting "anti-national" attitudes or undermining
the integrity of the executive, judiciary and legislative
branches of the state.
The HRW said the proposals were part of a sustained campaign
to control the media and curtail dissent.
"Sri Lankan journalists are already under enormous pressure
not to be critical of the government, and the vagueness of this
code will likely lead to greater self-censorship to avoid
government retaliation," said Brad Adams, Asia director at HRW.
The Ministry of Mass Media and Information denied the
proposals would suppress media freedoms, saying the code would
be purely voluntary and not legally binding.
"It's not a piece of legislation, just an understanding
among the journalists to practice and promote decency," Mass
Media and Information minister Keheliya Rambukwella told
Reuters. "This shows how misleading HRW is."
Political violence has eased since Sri Lanka's military
crushed the Tamil rebellion in 2009, but international human
rights groups say attacks on those critical of the government
persist.
In April, three armed men set fire to the printing machine
of a Tamil-language newspaper critical of the Sri Lankan
government, forcing it to halt publication.
Some journalists have left Sri Lanka after being either
threatened or abducted and attacked by unidentified groups.
The government has shut down several websites critical of
it. Rights groups accused the government of preventing media
from reporting from Tamil areas during the final stage of the
war. The government has rejected all the allegations.
