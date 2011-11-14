* Shows govt intervention in economy-Moody's
* Bill casts doubt on private property rights-Moody's
* Country's 10-yr bonds unmoved despite statement
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Nov 14 Sri Lanka's asset
acquisition bill may increase investor uncertainty in the
post-war economy and hit the country's credit rating as it
creates doubt about private property rights, Moody's Investors
Service said on Monday.
Sri Lanka's parliament on Wednesday passed a controversial
law that will allow the state to acquire enterprises or assets
it deems underperforming or underutilised.
The government, however, specifically listed one
underperforming enterprise and 36 underutilised assets in the
bill, mainly either leased or sold by the state at a discount in
the past, and assured it will be a one-time event.
"The government's seizure of assets creates ambiguity around
the protection of private property in Sri Lanka," Moody's said
in its Weekly Credit Outlook.
"Despite authorities' statement that this is a one-off move
...the measure may undermine the predictability of future
policies and increase investor uncertainty, which would make it
credit negative for Sri Lanka," Moody's said.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's administration was strongly
criticised by opposition parties and leading business chambers
for expediting the bill without public discussion or allowing
the properties' holders to argue their side.
"The use of the fast-track procedure, which we believe
limits public scrutiny, largely reflects the tendencies of the
current government to exert strong and direct influence over the
economy," Moody's said.
Since the end of its 25-year civil war in 2009, Sri Lanka
has been working to improve the investment climate, including
making fiscal and tax reforms under the guidance of the
International Monetary Fund.
However, the government has re-nationalised a number of
formerly state-owned assets and there have been repeated
complaints that politics have played a role. Rajapaksa has a
two-thirds parliamentary majority that gives him wide freedom.
Despite Moody's report, Sri Lanka's 10-year bonds, maturing
in 2020 and 2021 hardly moved
on Monday and were quoted at a cash price of between
102.50/103.50 and 101.7012/102.7012 respectively.
The bill included Hotel Developers Lanka Plc,
which runs the five-star Hilton Colombo hotel, and 6,300
hectares of land owned by Pelwatte Sugar Industries Plc
.
Shares in Pelwatte Sugar have fallen 15.5 percent and those
of Hotel Developers Lanka have dropped 27.1 percent since the
market first got wind of the proposed bill on Nov. 1. Trading in
both has been halted since Wednesday.
(Editing by Bryson Hull)