* Sri Lanka navy rescue 32 Myanmar asylum seekers
* Survivors say 98 died in ship, bodies thrown into sea-
* Police say they aimed to go Indonesia or Australia
By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Feb 18 Myanmar nationals rescued from a
sinking ship by the Sri Lankan Navy have told of throwing 98
people overboard after they died of starvation and dehydration,
Sri Lanka's police said on Monday.
Sailors rescued 31 adult males and a boy on Feb. 16 when
their damaged wooden ship began to sink about 250 nautical miles
off Sri Lanka's southeastern coast, Sri Lanka's navy said on its
website .
"They said they had carried food and water for only one
month and they had been in the sea for two months after the ship
engine stalled," police spokesman Prishantha Jayakody told
Reuters. "Their captain and 97 others have died due to
dehydration and starvation. They also said they had thrown the
dead bodies into the sea."
The survivors said they were aiming to seek asylum in
Indonesia and Australia and identified themselves as Muslims
from a border village between Myanmar and Bangladesh, Jayakody
said, without elaborating.
Fifteen survivors are still in hospital in southern Sri
Lanka while 17 of them have been discharged and detained after
appearing in court, he said.
An estimated 800,000 Rohingya Muslims live in Myanmar but
are officially stateless. The Myanmar government denies them
citizenship, regarding them as illegal immigrants from
Bangladesh, which does not recognise them either.
The United Nations estimates about 13,000 boat people,
including many Rohingyas, fled Myanmar and neighbouring
Bangladesh in 2012, a sharp increase from the previous year.
On Feb. 2, the Sri Lankan navy rescued 127 Bangladeshis and
11 Myanmar nationals in an overcrowded wooden vessel that had
begun to sink 50 nautical miles east off Sri Lanka's eastern
coast.
The members of this group of 138 people are still in a
detention centre near the capital Colombo, police said.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jason Webb)