COLOMBO Nov 2 Sri Lanka's state-run oil company
has lost a $60 million hedging case against Deutsche Bank
after a U.S.-based arbitrator ruled in favour of the
bank, officials said on Friday.
A source familiar with the ruling said Ceylon Petroleum
Corporation (Ceypetco) would have to pay Deutsche $60.3 million
plus interest for non-payment of dues.
"It's against us," Sri Lanka's Attorney General Palitha
Fernando told Reuters. "Now we are considering what actions to
be taken to annul this."
Oil Minister Sisil Premajayantha told Reuters he was not
aware of the ruling but would appeal if the case went against
the company.
Three foreign banks, Standard Chartered, Citigroup
and Deutsche, took legal action after Ceypetco refused to
make hedging payments of more than $460 million, including to
two local banks. Deutsche had asked the Washington-based
International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes to
arbitrate.
Ceypetco, which imported some 26 million barrels at a cost
of $2 billion in 2007, needed to hedge its purchases of crude
oil and refined products on the international market.
It was exposed to the oil rally of 2008, when oil hit a
record high above $147 a barrel in July before crashing to less
than $40 a barrel in December.
In July, Ceypetco lost an appeal against a London court
ruling which ordered it to pay nearly $162 million plus interest
for non-payment of dues to Standard Chartered Bank
linked to hedging deals.
Standard Chartered argued that Ceypetco had always been
aware that a fall in oil prices would have made it liable to
make payments to the UK-based bank.