* Colombo seeks up to $500 mln loan to refurbish the
refinery
* Eyeing U.S. waiver on Iranian crude by reducing imports
* Upgrade will enable to refine many crude-oil minister
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lanka will refurbish its
sole refinery, now designed to use mainly Iranian light crude,
so it can process oil from various origins and avoid problems
when new U.S. sanctions on Tehran take effect in June, the
Petroleum Industries minister said.
At present, 93 percent of the crude used by the decades-old
refinery is from Iran. The government has announced it will
reduce imports from the country by up to 20 percent due to the
U.S. measures.
"This (refinery) has old technology. After the refurbishment
with the new technology, we can use many crude oils," Petroleum
Industries Minister Susil Premajayantha said in an interview.
"It is not going to cost more than $500 million. We are in
the process of finding some donors or lenders."
Sri Lanka's refinery, at Sapugaskanda, which began
operations in 1968, was designed to run on Iranian light grades.
It receives 1.89 million tonnes in 14 tankers annually, of which
Iran supplies 13 and Saudi Arabia one.
Sri Lanka has been long negotiating a credit of up to $2
billion with lenders including China, Russia, and South Korea
to upgrade and double the capacity of the refinery, after the
government failed to find an investment partner for a proposed
Iranian-backed overhaul.
On Thursday Indian Oil Corporation said was ready
to help the upgrade, but Premajayantha said the government had
yet to finalise any decision.
"We have not given any green light to any party and we have
not taken a final policy decision. What I can say is that, at
the moment, definitely we are going to refurbish the existing
one with a loan," Premajayantha said.
US WAIVER
Under a U.S. law signed in December, President Barack Obama
is allowed, after June 28, to sanction foreign banks that carry
out oil-related transactions with Iran's central bank and
effectively cut them off from the U.S. financial system.
Obama can offer exemptions to countries that show they have
"significantly" cut their purchases from Iran and has done so in
the case of Japan and 10 European Union countries.
Sri Lanka has been looking for alternative crude from Oman
and Saudi Arabia since the announcement of the U.S. measures.
Premajayantha said he had held successful discussions with
Oman, although the government had yet to take a decision on the
extent of the cut in volumes of imports from Iran that it would
need to qualify for a waiver from the U.S.
"If we reduce a few cargos, then we will be able to get the
concession," he said.
Sri Lanka's government had not yet requested a formal U.S.
waiver.
"U.S. officials visited Sri Lanka two months ago and they
explained to our officials what is the meaning of sanctions. So
if we reduce, there is a possibility of getting concession like
in Japan and 10 other countries in EU," he said.
Out of its total $4.63 billion oil import bill last year,
Sri Lanka spent around $1.7 billion on purchases of crude,
mainly from Iran, amounting to 34 percent. The rest was spent on
refined oil products, which came from other sources.
Sri Lanka favours Iran over other suppliers as Tehran gives
an extended four-month credit, allowing the country to schedule
the payments in a way that eases pressure on its rupee
currency.
"If we want to increase another one (tanker) from Saudi
Arabia, we can do that. But the only thing is we have to pay
them. For Iranian crude, we get a four-month interest-free grace
period, but for Saudi it's only 30 days and there is a cost
difference also."
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anthony Barker)