By Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lanka will refurbish its sole refinery, now designed to use mainly Iranian light crude, so it can process oil from various origins and avoid problems when new U.S. sanctions on Tehran take effect in June, the Petroleum Industries minister said.

At present, 93 percent of the crude used by the decades-old refinery is from Iran. The government has announced it will reduce imports from the country by up to 20 percent due to the U.S. measures.

"This (refinery) has old technology. After the refurbishment with the new technology, we can use many crude oils," Petroleum Industries Minister Susil Premajayantha said in an interview.

"It is not going to cost more than $500 million. We are in the process of finding some donors or lenders."

Sri Lanka's refinery, at Sapugaskanda, which began operations in 1968, was designed to run on Iranian light grades. It receives 1.89 million tonnes in 14 tankers annually, of which Iran supplies 13 and Saudi Arabia one.

Sri Lanka has been long negotiating a credit of up to $2 billion with lenders including China, Russia, and South Korea to upgrade and double the capacity of the refinery, after the government failed to find an investment partner for a proposed Iranian-backed overhaul.

On Thursday Indian Oil Corporation said was ready to help the upgrade, but Premajayantha said the government had yet to finalise any decision.

"We have not given any green light to any party and we have not taken a final policy decision. What I can say is that, at the moment, definitely we are going to refurbish the existing one with a loan," Premajayantha said.

US WAIVER

Under a U.S. law signed in December, President Barack Obama is allowed, after June 28, to sanction foreign banks that carry out oil-related transactions with Iran's central bank and effectively cut them off from the U.S. financial system.

Obama can offer exemptions to countries that show they have "significantly" cut their purchases from Iran and has done so in the case of Japan and 10 European Union countries.

Sri Lanka has been looking for alternative crude from Oman and Saudi Arabia since the announcement of the U.S. measures.

Premajayantha said he had held successful discussions with Oman, although the government had yet to take a decision on the extent of the cut in volumes of imports from Iran that it would need to qualify for a waiver from the U.S.

"If we reduce a few cargos, then we will be able to get the concession," he said.

Sri Lanka's government had not yet requested a formal U.S. waiver.

"U.S. officials visited Sri Lanka two months ago and they explained to our officials what is the meaning of sanctions. So if we reduce, there is a possibility of getting concession like in Japan and 10 other countries in EU," he said.

Out of its total $4.63 billion oil import bill last year, Sri Lanka spent around $1.7 billion on purchases of crude, mainly from Iran, amounting to 34 percent. The rest was spent on refined oil products, which came from other sources.

Sri Lanka favours Iran over other suppliers as Tehran gives an extended four-month credit, allowing the country to schedule the payments in a way that eases pressure on its rupee currency.

"If we want to increase another one (tanker) from Saudi Arabia, we can do that. But the only thing is we have to pay them. For Iranian crude, we get a four-month interest-free grace period, but for Saudi it's only 30 days and there is a cost difference also." (Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anthony Barker)