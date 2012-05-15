(Adds details, quotes)
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO May 15 Sri Lanka expects a U.S. waiver
of sanctions on imports of Iranian crude after it took steps to
cut them by up to 38 percent, switching to alternatives from
Oman and Saudi Arabia, the island's oil minister said on
Tuesday.
Susil Premajayantha said Sri Lanka, which is dependent on
crude imports, has taken steps to reduce Iranian purchases to
eight cargoes per year from 13, buying four cargoes from Oman
and one from Saudi Aramco.
Sri Lanka had been dependent on Iran for 93 percent of its
crude and had been buying 13 cargoes and one from from Saudi
Arabia annually.
"We believe this is a significant reduction of Iranian
imports," Premajayantha told Reuters in an interview.
Under a U.S. law signed in December, President Barack Obama
is allowed, after June 28, to sanction foreign banks that carry
out oil-related transactions with Iran's central bank and
effectively cut them off from the U.S. financial system.
Obama can offer exemptions to countries that show they have
"significantly" cut their purchases from Iran and has done so in
the case of Japan and 10 European Union countries.
"So we are expecting a concession. We have communicated the
action plan to them (the United States) and the steps we have
taken," he said.
Sri Lanka will receive an annual four Oman cargoes from
August and it will buy an additional one from Saudi Aramco to
cover May-June crude, he said.
Out of its total $4.63 billion oil import bill last year,
Sri Lanka spent around $1.7 billion on purchases of crude,
mainly from Iran, amounting to 34 percent. The rest was spent on
refined oil products, which came from other sources.
Sri Lanka favoured Iran over other suppliers as Tehran gave
an extended four-months credit, allowing it to schedule payments
in a way that eased pressure on its rupee currency.
REFINERY CLOSURE
Sri Lanka's only refinery that process 50,000 barrels per
day of crude will be closed for routine maintenance in July and
will be opened in August to process Oman crude.
The refinery, at Sapugaskanda, which began operations in
1968, was designed to run on Iranian light grades. It receives
1.89 million tonnes per year.
Premajayantha last month told Reuters Sri Lanka will
refurbish it with a $500 million loan, to process crude from
various origins other than Iran.
"The government has to take a policy decision on the
refinery refurbishment. Most probably the (state-run) Ceylon
Petroleum Corporation will be doing the refurbishment by
obtaining a loan. But still we haven't decided on this," he
said.
"Once we finalise that only we have to find some alternative
supplies when the refinery is closed."
Sri Lanka is also considering improving its storage capacity
to face any eventuality in future. Jet fuel storage capacity is
expected to increase to 50,000 metric tonnes within two months
from the current 20,000 metric tonnes, the minister said.
"Now we are going to increase our capacity, then we don't
need to purchase in emergency," he said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez, editing
by William Hardy)