WASHINGTON May 18 The United States is
encouraged by Sri Lanka's drive to cut its oil imports from
Iran, the U.S. State Department said on Friday in a positive
assessment of the island nation's efforts to escape potential
U.S. sanctions.
Sri Lanka's oil minister, Susil Premajayantha, said this
week his government expected to avoid U.S. sanctions after
cutting Iran oil imports by up to 38 percent by switching to
alternatives from Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Premajayantha said Sri Lanka had reduced Iran crude
purchases to eight cargoes a year from 13, buying four cargoes
from Oman and one from Saudi Aramco.
"We are encouraged by the steps that Sri Lanka has taken,"
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said after
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met visiting Sri Lankan
External Affairs Minister G.L. Peiris.
The United States has tightened sanctions due to Iran's
failure to answer questions about its nuclear program, which
Washington and its allies suspect is a cover to develop nuclear
weapons. Iran rejects the Western accusations and says its
program is solely for peaceful energy purposes.
In March, the United States granted exemptions to Japan and
10 European Union nations, giving banks in those countries a
six-month reprieve from financial sanctions.
Banks in countries that do not significantly cut imports of
Iranian oil could find themselves cut off from the U.S.
financial system at the end of June, six months after President
Barack Obama signed the new sanctions into law.
U.S. officials are still discussing the issue with other
customers of Iranian crude, including its top two customers,
China and India, as well as U.S. allies South Korea and Turkey.
