* Sri Lanka heavily reliant on Iranian crude
* Sri Lanka also talking to Saudi Arabia
* No definitive deal yet with Oman
By C. Bryson Hull
COLOMBO, Jan 27 Oman may sell oil to Sri
Lanka in the event of a crisis, which the island nation is
racing to avert with U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude threatening
its primary refining supply, Sri Lankan officials told Reuters
on Friday.
Omani Oil Minister Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy on Friday was
holding a second and final day of talks with Sri Lankan
Petroleum Industries Minister Susil Premajayantha, who is
hunting for a new oil supply amid limited options.
"The two ministers discussed in detail how Oman could assist
Sri Lanka in the event of a crisis, if Sri Lanka is unable to
import crude oil from Iran," a ministry official with knowledge
of the talks between Premajayantha and Al-Rumhy told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
The U.S. and European sanctions will have an outsized effect
on Sri Lanka, a tiny player in the world of buyers of Iranian
oil but the one with the fewest alternatives.
Nearly all its crude supply comes from Iran and its
50,000-barrel-per-day Sapugaskanda refinery was built to process
only Iranian light sweet crude or the similar Arabian Light.
The state-run Ceylon Petroleum Company (CPC) buys one cargo
a year of Arabian Light crude from Saudi Aramco, the national
oil company, and is already in discussions to increase that
supply, oil officials said.
Al-Rumhy arrived on Thursday and held brief talks with
Premajayantha, before paying a courtesy call on President
Mahinda Rajapaksa and meeting his younger brother, Economic
Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa.
Oman, a non-OPEC country, produces around 860,000 bpd and
can supply a crude which can be blended to meet the narrow
specifications of Sri Lanka's Italian-built refinery, barely
updated since the 1960s.
CHOKED OFF
Trying to choke off the money the United States believes
Iran is using to fund its nuclear ambitions, U.S. President
Barack Obama on Dec. 31 signed a law that will ban from the U.S.
financial system any financial institution that pays for Iranian
crude after a six-month deadline passes.
That puts Sri Lanka squarely in the targets, as its central
bank pays its Iranian counterpart on behalf of the CPC through
the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), a nine-nation trade
clearinghouse set up in Tehran in 1974.
Sri Lanka's government is still assessing its financial
options, but has not found a way around the ACU problem yet, a
second senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"We are actually talking to India about that, and to some
extent we will be guided by them and their experience," the
official said.
The United States last year persuaded India to stop using
the ACU to settle Iranian oil payments, because following the
Iranian money trail becomes difficult once central banks are
involved.
Sri Lanka is also considering seeking a waiver from the
United States, its biggest export destination. But that could be
a hard sell politically and economically as it would require it
to reduce ties with Iran, its fourth-biggest buyer of exports.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal, editing by William
Hardy)