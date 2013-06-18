* Packer's Crown will not be given casino licence-minister
* Crown can operate casino through local partner, he says
* Sri Lanka to relocate casinos near proposed complex
* Nation's growth fuelled by tourism, infrastructure
investment
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, June 18 Sri Lanka is in the final stage
of reaching a $350 million hotel and leisure resort deal with
Australian gambling tycoon James Packer's Crown Ltd,
the country's investment promotion minister said on Tuesday.
Rapid economic growth in Sri Lanka has been fuelled by
Chinese infrastructure investment after the end of the 26-year
civil war in 2009. The island nation's proximity to a huge pool
of potential gamblers in India and rising tourist numbers are
also proving attractive to investors from the gaming industry.
Packer, one of the richest men in Australia, met Sri Lankan
ministers in February to discuss hotel and entertainment
investment options as he expands his global gambling business,
which includes casinos in Australia, Macau, Britain and the
United States.
"Now it (the deal) is in the final stage. Now we discuss
about the legal matters," Sri Lankan Investment Promotion
Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena told Reuters in an interview,
without elaborating on the legal matters.
A spokesman for Crown was not immediately available to
comment.
Abeywardena said Rank Entertainment Holdings Pvt Ltd, a
domestic casino operator, would be Packer's local partner with
45 percent ownership in the resort.
"We are not going to issue any casino licence," he said
adding that the local partner could use its licence to run the
gaming business of the joint venture with Crown.
Tourist arrivals in the Indian Ocean island nation have
risen for 49 months running since the end of the civil war. Sri
Lanka expects about 1.25 million foreign visitors in 2013,
bringing a revenue of $1.5 billion this year, and forecasts 2.5
million tourists in 2016.
Gambling is regarded as immoral by many in Sri Lanka, a
predominantly Buddhist nation. Parliament passed a landmark bill
in 2010 to legalise gambling, in an attempt to boost tourism,
and there are currently about nine small casinos on the island.
MONKS' CONCERNS
Sri Lanka's influential Buddhist monks and opposition
parties have already raised concerns about foreign investors
being allowed to open casinos, saying they could destroy the
country's culture and religious values.
Abeywardena said Sri Lanka would not issue any more casino
licences to foreigners, but that foreign investors could run
casinos in partnership with local licence holders.
The minister also said that all casinos would have to be
based in D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha, an area in the commercial
heart of capital Colombo, where Crown has planned its resort.
This would mean that the nine small casinos on the island
would have to relocate.
"The government has decided that all casino owners should
come to one place, which is D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha,"
Abeywardena said. "In future, nobody can run casinos in other
places."
Abeywardena said earlier this month that Packer's deal was
not a casino business, but a minimum 400-room hotel complex with
related services. A Crown source with knowledge of the
discussions had told Reuters the company was planning an
integrated resort complex, including a casino.
Sri Lanka expects its economy to grow by more than 7 percent
this year and is targeting a record $2 billion in foreign direct
investment this year.
Packer's Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd plans to
build a $1 billion casino in the Philippines in partnership with
that country's wealthiest man, Henry Sy.
(Editing by Pravin Char)