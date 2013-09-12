UPDATE 10-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
COLOMBO, Sept 12 The government of Sri Lanka has approved a hotel and leisure resort deal with Australian gambling tycoon James Packer's Crown Ltd, but the investment is likely to increase from the original $350 million, the country's investment promotion minister told Reuters on Thursday.
The finalisation of the deal was delayed because the Sri Lankan government was asking Lake Leisure Holdings, the joint venture between Crown Ltd and its local partner, Rank Entertainment Holdings Pvt Ltd, to change its construction plan.
Investment Promotion Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said the government had approved the deal with two towers in the original location given to the joint venture, instead of one.
"Today cabinet approved the tax concessions for the strategic development project of Lake Leisure Holdings. Now it will go to the parliament," Yapa told Reuters in an interview. "The agreement is for $350 million. They have done some alterations, so it might increase," Yapa said.
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico April 3 A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the paper's owner said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.