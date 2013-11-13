* Post-war economic boom provides tourism opportunity -
By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Nov 13 Sri Lanka could be turned into a
preferred destination for wealthy Indian and Chinese tourists,
said Australian gambling tycoon James Packer on Wednesday as he
promoted his plan to develop a $400 million dollar casino resort
in Colombo.
Crown Resorts Chairman Packer was speaking at a
Commonwealth forum on Wednesday after Sri Lanka's main
opposition party this week attacked his Colombo casino plans,
saying that he does not hold the proper licence.
Packer, optimistic on Sri Lanka's economic performance after
the end of a nearly 30-year war in 2009, believes the island
nation could be turned into a leading tourist hotspot for the
rising middle classes of India, China and the rest of Asia.
Packer said that Sri Lanka's improved economic prospects
since the end of its civil war in 2009 provide an opportunity to
develop the country as a base and destination for mass, luxury
and business tourism.
Mounting opposition by Buddhist monks and some political
parties has already led Sri Lankan government to delay approval
for Packer's casino resort, the flagship project in a government
plan to draw in Indian and Chinese gamblers.
Packer cited Singapore's example of how a country that
delivers luxury hotel resorts with gaming as a component can
benefit immensely by attracting a much greater share of Chinese
and Asian tourists.
He said that Singapore began "reaping economic and
employment benefits beyond anyone's expectations" two years
after deciding to build two of the world's largest integrated
resorts including casinos.
RIGHT TOURISM MIX
"While the tourism opportunities from China are incredibly
large, unless tourism operators and authorities appreciate
exactly what the rising Chinese middle class wants, and unless
we can cater for their desires, then we have little hope of
taking advantage of this opportunity," Packer said.
Sri Lanka is aiming to attract 2.5 million tourists a year
by 2016, generating $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Packer said
the target is achievable with an increasing middle class
population in India and China, but only with "the right tourism
infrastructure and attractions".
"Now is the time for Sri Lanka and all countries to
understand the tourism opportunity emerging in Asia and to work
hard to meet the market with the right tourism offering," he
said.
Sri Lanka's Investment Promotion Minister Lakshan Yapa
Abeywardhena on Wednesday said the government has not prepared
an amended bill for parliament approval of the Crown Resorts
project.
The deal has already been delayed once after the government
asked Lake Leisure Holdings, the joint venture between Crown and
its local partner Rank Entertainment Holdings to change its
construction plans.
Packer, one of Australia's richest men, and the Sri Lankan
government have been in talks since February over hotel and
entertainment investment options as he expands his global
gambling business, which includes casinos in Australia, Macau,
Britain and the United States.