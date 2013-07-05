(Adds re-arrest of police commandos paras 6-7)
By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, July 5 Sri Lanka will hold provincial
elections in the former northern war zone in September for the
first time in 25 years, officials said on Friday, a move
demanded by the United Nations since the end of three decades of
conflict in 2009.
But Northern Province, which includes the Jaffna peninsula,
has been under military control since the end of the war and the
government had resisted requests by the West to pull out the
army.
Ariyaratne Athugala, director general of the Department of
Government Information, said President Mahinda Rajapaksa had
issued the proclamation to hold northern provincial council
polls.
The Elections Commission said they would probably be held on
Sept. 21 or 28.
Sri Lanka has repeatedly rejected calls for an independent,
international probe into accusation of rights abuses in the
final stages of the war. Tens of thousands of civilians, mostly
Tamils, were killed in the final months, according to a U.N.
panel.
A court on Thursday ordered that 12 elite police commandos,
suspects in the killing of five Tamil students during the war,
be placed again in detention.
They had been released in 2007 after more than two months in
detention after legal authorities said there was no evidence to
launch proceedings against them.
The United Nations Human Rights Council in March urged Sri
Lanka to carry out credible investigations into killings and
disappearances. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights,
Navi Pillay, is to visit Sri Lanka in August.
The government has said a military presence is necessary in
the north to prevent the re-emergence of terrorism three years
after it crushed the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
Successive governments did not hold provincial polls in the
north because most of the territory was under LTTE control.
Sri Lanka introduced provincial councils in 1987 with a
constitutional amendment aiming to ensure regional autonomy
mainly for the island nation's north and east where the LTTE had
fought to create an independent state for Tamils.
The constitutional amendment, which gives autonomy to
provincial councils including powers over police and land, has
yet to be fully implemented.
(Editing by Nick Macfie and Ron Popeski)