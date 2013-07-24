COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka has finalised a $1.43
billion deal with China Communications Construction Co Ltd
to build a city on a 230 hectare site that will be
reclaimed from the sea, the head of the state-run Ports
Authority said on Wednesday.
The site is next to the island nation's main Colombo port
and Colombo's historic Galle Face Green seafront. It is also
close to where Shangri-La Hotels Lanka Ltd, a subsidiary of Hong
Kong-listed Shangri-La Asia Ltd, is building a
500-room hotel.
"The Chinese firm will invest in reclaiming the land and
infrastructure of the port city," Priyath Wickrama, chairman of
Sri Lanka Ports Authority, told reporters. "It will be given
around 50 hectare of reclaimed land on a 99-year lease for its
investment."
The 39-month long construction project will start in
September, Wickrama said, adding the city would include
eco-parks, residential areas, offices and shopping malls.
Since the end of a nearly three-decade war in May 2009, the
Indian Ocean island nation has been spending heavily on
infrastructure, including ports to attract foreign investments
to its $59 billion economy.
It has already created new land near the proposed port city
as part of its expansion of the Colombo port to double its
capacity by 2015.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by David
Holmes)